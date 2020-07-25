Choate Investment Advisors Sells 2,152 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Corning by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

NYSE GLW opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

