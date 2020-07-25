Choate Investment Advisors Sells 187 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 307.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 386,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,338.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

NYSE BAX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

