Choate Investment Advisors Sells 12,289 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

GEM opened at $32.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

