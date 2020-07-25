Choate Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.