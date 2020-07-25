Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $785,947,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,748 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,729,000 after acquiring an additional 875,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

