Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,427,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after purchasing an additional 360,323 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,792,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,949,000 after purchasing an additional 235,330 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,238,000 after purchasing an additional 421,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

