Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 840,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Altria Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 114.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of MO opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

