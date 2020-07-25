Choate Investment Advisors Invests $283,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $165.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $170.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

