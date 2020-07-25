Choate Investment Advisors Has $460,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $364,459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $1,842,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.23.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $289.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.55. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

