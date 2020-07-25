Choate Investment Advisors Has $398,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $776,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of PM opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

