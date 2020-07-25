Choate Investment Advisors Has $327,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

