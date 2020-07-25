Choate Investment Advisors Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

PEP stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

