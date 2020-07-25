Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Metlife were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the second quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 318.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

MET stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

