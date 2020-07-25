Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 615 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Illumina by 1,550.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $382.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $402.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.00 and its 200 day moving average is $317.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,588.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

