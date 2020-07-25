Choate Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

D has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

