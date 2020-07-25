Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,824 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of TXN opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.