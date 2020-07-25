Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after buying an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $466,685,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $156,896,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $154,239,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Shares of PGR opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.