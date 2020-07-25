Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CarMax by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $113,184.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,933 shares in the company, valued at $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,969 shares of company stock worth $47,627,143. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

