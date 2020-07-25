China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CHNR opened at $1.36 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.