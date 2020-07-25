China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CHNR opened at $1.36 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
