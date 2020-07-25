Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $90.13 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

