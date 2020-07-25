Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $90.13 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

