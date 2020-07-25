Chevron Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

