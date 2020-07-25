Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) versus Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.04 -$42.79 million $2.01 4.50 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 1.27 $87.86 million $2.27 2.87

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 4 2 0 0 1.33

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 39.50%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $6.12, indicating a potential downside of 6.19%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.9%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -86.62% 13.99% 1.48% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers -0.38% -0.39% -0.07%

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million shoppers annually. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.