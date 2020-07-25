ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Major Shareholder Sells $7,268,501.88 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $7,268,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

(International) Ltd Vifor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

On Wednesday, July 22nd, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 72,469 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $4,027,827.02.

On Monday, July 20th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 54,598 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,059,125.94.

On Friday, July 17th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 47,890 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,135.40.

On Wednesday, July 15th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,298 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,110,567.56.

On Monday, July 13th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $5,815,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,746,972.48.

On Wednesday, July 8th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $5,995,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,690 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $5,066,163.60.

On Thursday, July 2nd, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 87,781 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $5,044,774.07.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,828,000 after buying an additional 977,521 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $30,460,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $9,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 212,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 685,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after buying an additional 204,316 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.