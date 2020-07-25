ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Major Shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor Sells 72,469 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 72,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $4,027,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

(International) Ltd Vifor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $7,268,501.88.

On Monday, July 20th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 54,598 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,059,125.94.

On Friday, July 17th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 47,890 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,135.40.

On Wednesday, July 15th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,298 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,110,567.56.

On Monday, July 13th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $5,815,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,746,972.48.

On Wednesday, July 8th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $5,995,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,690 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $5,066,163.60.

On Thursday, July 2nd, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 87,781 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $5,044,774.07.

CCXI opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

