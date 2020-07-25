Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $555.92.

CHTR stock opened at $561.72 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $571.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

