Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 485.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.92.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $561.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $571.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

