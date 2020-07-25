CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$1.15 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.89.

TSE CEU opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $267.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$349.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

