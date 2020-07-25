Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after buying an additional 1,486,087 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,681,000 after buying an additional 554,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,848,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

