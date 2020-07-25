Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Ivanhoe Energy (NASDAQ:IVANF) Critical Analysis

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Ivanhoe Energy (OTCMKTS:IVANF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Ivanhoe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -56.81% -0.90% -0.63% Ivanhoe Energy N/A N/A N/A

93.0% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Centennial Resource Development and Ivanhoe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 8 7 3 0 1.72 Ivanhoe Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 289.35%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Ivanhoe Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Ivanhoe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 0.26 $15.80 million $0.19 4.74 Ivanhoe Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Energy.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Ivanhoe Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it leased or acquired approximately 80,223 net acres; and owned 1,597 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Ivanhoe Energy Company Profile

Ivanhoe Energy, Inc. engages in heavy-oil exploration and development. It focuses on pursuing long term growth in its reserve base and production using advanced technologies. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on February 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

