Centennial Resource Development Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $253.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $2,949,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 1,017,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $834,329.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,037,916 shares of company stock worth $7,173,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

