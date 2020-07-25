CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 7,687,281 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,071,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

CBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.63.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($1.03). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $167.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael I. Lebovitz sold 150,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 704,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 184,058 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 300.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

