Catherine Stalker Purchases 52,083 Shares of SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX) Stock

SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX) insider Catherine Stalker purchased 52,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,895.77 ($12,177.91).

SDX opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SDX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.50 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.79.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

