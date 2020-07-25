Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

