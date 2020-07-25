Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

