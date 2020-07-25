Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Position Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Carnival by 98.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 92.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

