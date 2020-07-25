CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $295,947.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,207 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,852.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Langley Steinert sold 16,377 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $405,658.29.

On Friday, July 17th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $291,025.44.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Langley Steinert sold 39,478 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $973,922.26.

On Monday, July 13th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $631,729.41.

On Thursday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $648,056.89.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,441.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.40.

On Friday, June 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $653,339.31.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,373,047.40.

On Monday, June 15th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,077.40.

Shares of CARG opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CarGurus by 941.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

