Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 107.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 98.6% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 26.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 23.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.