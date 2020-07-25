Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSII. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.