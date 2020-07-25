Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of CFFN opened at $9.94 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

