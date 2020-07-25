Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,417 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canopy Growth by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,733 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $97,497,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,539 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

