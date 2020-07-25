Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

