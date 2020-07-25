Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

