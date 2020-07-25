Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE T opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

