Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $410.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $395.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

CP opened at $274.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $280.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.40. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 257,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

