Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $410.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $395.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.
CP opened at $274.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $280.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.40. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 257,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
