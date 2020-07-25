Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$132.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by UBS Group from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$124.91.

TSE:CNR opened at C$129.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.08. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$130.84.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.76, for a total transaction of C$798,321.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,474,449.08. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.56, for a total transaction of C$941,914.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,015,195.94. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,644.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

