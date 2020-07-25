Canaccord Genuity Boosts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$21.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

CIX opened at C$18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$10.53 and a 1 year high of C$25.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.13. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$499.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.1398613 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

