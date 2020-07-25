Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWH. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 4.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,657.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 45.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

