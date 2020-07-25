California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 120.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

