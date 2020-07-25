Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.